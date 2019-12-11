Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Jeans And Cat Ears For A Holiday Party

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast had her followers in the holiday spirit with a snap she shared from the Spotify Holiday Hangs party.

For the snap, Chanel posed in front of a vignette that the Spotify crew put together to get attendees in the seasonal mood. The set-up featured a black painted fireplace with the event’s hashtag on the mantel. The mantel also featured a nutcracker, menorah, lantern and plenty of greenery. Several Christmas trees were visible in the background, and greenery was all along the base of the fireplace as well, studded with white and gold ornaments. Behind Chanel was a variety of white candles that cast a magical glow.

Though the event itself seemed festive, Chanel didn’t don a seasonal cocktail dress. Instead, she opted to go casual in a simple black top, black jacket, and light-wash denim jeans. The jeans clung to Chanel’s curves without being too tight, and emphasized her petite physique. She also rocked a pair of black platform sandals to add a few extra inches to her height.

Chanel’s brunette locks were pulled together in a messy up-do with a few strands hanging out to frame her face. She got a bit playful with her accessories, as she donned a delicate headband with cat ears on it to complete the ensemble. Chanel included a variety of hashtags in the caption of her post that drew attention to her role as a rapper and musician.

Though many fans know Chanel best from her role on the MTV show Ridiculousness, where her signature laugh is on full display, she has also released quite a few songs this year.

Her followers loved the holiday party snap, and the post received over 21,500 likes within just 10 hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their praise and encouragement.

“I love your headband and of course your smile,” one follower commented.

Loading...

Another follower, who was a fan of Chanel’s style as a musician, commented “We gotta do a song together asap.”

“Looking good Chanel,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Yet another follower dreamed of simply spending a bit of time with the celebrity, and said “what I would give to hang out with you.”

Chanel has been rocking a wide variety of looks lately that showcase her incredible physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell shared a snap taken backstage in which she rocked form-fitting black jeans, a crop top, and edgy black boots.