‘General Hospital’ Spoilers & Speculation Tease Possible Revisit Of Claudette’s Storyline

Some chatter that aired during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital has fans wondering if there is about to be a revisit to the storyline involving Claudette. While she supposedly took her life several years ago, fans know that it was recently noted in a conversation between Cassandra and Valentin that she was still alive. Now that she’s being mentioned again, viewers wonder if she’s about to be incorporated into the complicated Cassadine storyline again.

During Tuesday’s episode, Griffin chatted with Maxie, Laura, and Jax about a number of topics. They talked about Charlotte’s complicated background, all of which was news to Jax. Griffin noted that he has never believed that Claudette would have taken her life, and Jax seemed quite interested in all of this.

Viewers may remember that there were a couple of references to Claudette this past fall. Griffin and others in Port Charles may believe that she’s dead, but it became apparent that Cassandra had her and that Claudette had fallen into a coma.

Now Cassandra is supposedly dead, although fans don’t necessarily believe that’s truly the case. Valentin may believe that Cassandra did die in that boat explosion, but he also knew about Claudette’s current situation. Given the talk about Claudette during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, it seems likely there is more to come with this.

Right now, there is no confirmation either from General Hospital or from actress Bree Williamson that Claudette is on the verge of returning to Port Charles. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t something in the works. In fact, as Soap Hub suggests, Claudette could be an intriguing addition to the mix as the walls close in on Valentin and his list of enemies grows.

At this point, it seems to have been solidly established that Charlotte is the biological daughter of Lulu and Valentin. Claudette carried Charlotte as a surrogate, and Lulu was stunned to learn years later what happened. Could the discussion about all of this earlier this week signal that some twists and turns might be on the way?

It could certainly be an interesting time to bring Claudette back to Port Charles. The General Hospital writers have been tying old storylines to new ones in a handful of instances lately, and spoilers hint that something connected to Claudette could be on the horizon as well.

Will Jax start digging into the Claudette situation after hearing about her connection to Valentin? More specific General Hospital spoilers about this possibility should emerge soon, and fans will be curious to see what the writers have in mind.