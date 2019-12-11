Cuban Model Lisa Morales Flaunts Insane Figure In Lacy Half-Corset Bra

Lisa Morales looked ready for bed in her latest Instagram share. While Lisa sweetly smiled at the camera, the purple-printed lingerie set betrayed the fitness model’s not-so-innocent body.

In fact, Lisa looked smoking hot in the multi-pic post that she shared in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Although she wore a fluffy, thick white gown, the over-garment did nothing to conceal the bare beauty of Lisa’s body.

The Cuban native wore a half-corset bra with a floral print. The underwire support of the bra allowed Lisa’s cleavage to bloom and supported her breasts entirely. The piece of lingerie also had a sexy lace trim which clung to Lisa’s upper tummy region.

The model’s rock-hard abs were toned and tanned, and one could even spot a mole on her flat tummy. Lisa paired the bra with the matching high-cut panties. The bottoms showed off Lisa’s toned thighs and legs.

Lisa looked relaxed and comfortable as she posed for the camera. Judging by the background, it seemed as if the social media influencer was shooting in her bedroom. A grey headboard, white lamp, white bedside table, and white curtains are clearly visible. The tranquil atmosphere added to the allure of the star as she flaunted her curves.

The Latina lady wore her hair in a deep side-path that framed her delicate features. She also wore a full face of make-up including defined eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, and several coats of mascara. She also wore a lipstick very similar to her own natural lip color.

Lisa has a firm following of over 2.3 million fans. Many of them log in regularly to check in on the fitness gurus posts since she often posts fitness videos and photos. They were definitely not disappointed by her latest offering since she already has likes on the image.

Many people also commented on the pic and let her know what they thought of her latest efforts. While the majority of fans simply posted heart or fire emoji, some also lavished the brunette bombshell with extravagant praise.

“I love the top, very unique,” said one fan, while another opined, “Stunning! That’s a beautiful lingerie set and great color on you.”

Jason Duke, Lisa’s husband, took the cake when he said the words that every wife wants to hear.