Blond Bombshell Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Skintight Blue Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Model Veronica Bielik showed off her curves on Instagram with an update in which she looked smoking hot in a sexy dress.

The beauty’s dress clung to her every curve, highlighting her hourglass shape. The ensemble featured ruched side seams that called attention to her slender waist. The bodice had an interesting design which wrapped around her breasts and accentuated her voluptuous chest. Thin straps went over the beauty’s shapely shoulders. The dress was several inches above her knees, giving her followers a nice look at her toned thighs.

Veronica’s update consisted of two photos that showed her inside, standing near a doorway. Part of a blue painting above a sofa could be seen in the background.

One photo captured Veronica from a side angle from the mid-thigh up. The pose showed off the round curve of her perky derrière and chest, as well as her flat abs. She flashed a bright smile for the camera as she stood with her hands in front of her body. Another picture captured the model from the front, with one hand on the door. She leaned to the side just a bit as she gave the camera a smile.

The blond bombshell wore her hair straight and parted on the side. She added a bit of fun to her look by placing a bright red flower behind one ear. Her makeup was light and natural, and included eyeliner and a light application of mascara. She opted for no accessories and wore a pale pink color on her nails.

In the caption, she encouraged her followers to give smiles to others whenever they could, while plugging Oh Polly for the cute dress.

Her followers were quick to point out that she made them smile with her updates.

“I am smiling right back at you from ear to ear… Thank you for starting my day off with a smile!!” said one fan.

Loading...

“Just woke up to see this stunning beauty….what a great day this will be…thank you Gorgeous,” wrote a second admirer.

“You got me smiling now,” quipped a third follower.

“So beautiful. Gorgeous body. You look amazing in that dress,” commented a fourth fan.

There isn’t much that the stunner doesn’t look amazing in. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that she likes to show off her striking good looks and fabulous figure in a variety of outfits that include athletic wear and barely-there bikinis.