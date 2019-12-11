Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Crack Jokes About High Testosterone With Son Michael Backstage At ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa was joined by her husband Mark Consuelos and their son, Michael, on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday and the talk show host filmed some backstage antics for fans to enjoy before the show. In the clip, Mark, Michael, and Ryan Seacrest are all hanging out in a dressing room.

In the clip, Kelly claims that she gets “nervous” when Mark, who she calls “Daddy,” and Ryan, who she refers to as “Uncle Daddy,” get together. The two men smiled as they joked that they’ve been “conspiring” together.

Both men looked handsome as Ryan rocked some gray slacks, a black shirt, and a cream-colored jacket over top. He accessorized with some black boots and a watch on his wrist. Mark donned khaki slacks and a black jacket while holding a coffee in his hand.

The two men talked fashion with Kelly, before Mark mentioned Ryan’s haircut. Ryan then admitted that he has a new hairstyle planned for 2020 and that he’s going to unveil it soon.

Kelly then panned the camera over to her son, Michael, who sported some black pants and a belt with a blue button-up shirt, which he wore tucked in. He pushed his hair back behind his head and joked that he was standing back because Ryan and Mark were giving off too much testosterone and he didn’t want to get too close.

Many of the over 1.5 million people who follow the show’s Instagram page were amused by the clip, watching it over 35,000 times while leaving nearly 80 comments in the first hour after it was posted.

“Your son is just the sweetest,” one of the show’s fans wrote of Kelly’s oldest child in the comments section of the post.

“So much testosterone in a room,” another fan stated.

“You two are a hoot!!! Love when Mark is on show,” a third comment read.

“I love seeing the Consuelos family together. I wish they were on the show more. Kelly and Mark could totally do a reality show about their family and lives and I would watch it!” suggested a fourth social media user.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly recently opened up on Instagram about her family Christmas photo. Before Tuesday’s episode of Live, the blond beauty shared with Ryan that she and Mark had hired a professional photographer to take the portrait and that she was very excited because she actually got to be in the photo for once. She told Ryan that previously, she had been the Christmas portrait photographer, so she wasn’t in the photo.