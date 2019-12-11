Daisy Keech Shows Off Pert Derriere In Lacy White Lingerie For Fall-Themed Instagram Photo

Instagram model Daisy Keech channeled fall vibes in a new post on her feed on Tuesday. In a fall-themed photo, the stunner rocked some lacy white lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Daisy hugging a brown, tan, and black scarf closely as she stood in front of a tree covered with red, orange, and yellow leaves. A beacon of sun beamed down on the Los Angeles-based model as she posed in a lacy two-piece set. On top, Daisy rocked a tight, white bralette with slightly sheer stripes. A strip of lace lined the edge of the bralette, giving it a feminine touch.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, she rocked a matching sheer thong with straps that sat high on her hips. The thong emphasized the curves of Daisy’s pert derriere, which she boasts is a “first certified real booty.”

The photo was taken from the side, but Daisy’s flat abs were still on full display, and the angle emphasized her hourglass figure.

Daisy kept the accessories to a minimum with her sexy fall look, opting for only a small silver stud in her ear. She also rocked a natural face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheeks, a bright highlighter on her cheeks, dark mascara, and a light pink gloss on her plump lips. Daisy’s long, blond hair fell down her back in natural-looking, luscious curls.

The model held the scarf up high and let it fall down her waist. She raised one leg, further showing off the size of her backside, and gently wrapped it around the scarf. Daisy tilted her head back and gazed at the camera with a sultry stare.

In the caption, Daisy simply left a few emoji.

The post garnered more than 171,600 likes and just over 1,100 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Daisy’s followers left praise for the model in the comments section.

“Babe will you be mine you look so beautiful,” one person said.

“Your eyes melt my soul,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“What a Gorgeous and Sexy woman you are @daisykeech. You have a very Perfect and Stunning body, and the photo is simply Excellent,” a third follower wrote.

“You’re so beautiful, Daisy!” a fourth person said.

Many fans simply expressed admiration for the model using various emoji.

Earlier this week, the model took things to a more casual level as she posed alongside a friend in a pink, cropped sweater and jeans, as The Inquisitr previously reported.