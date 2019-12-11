Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Peachy Derriere In Cheeky, Leopard-Print Bikini

Candice Swanepoel is heating up Instagram again, and this time on the official account for her swimwear brand Tropic of C.

A new photo shared to the page on Tuesday saw the South African model flaunting her curvaceous backside in yet another two-piece from the line. Tags on the photo indicated that she was rocking the South Pacific top and bottoms in the bold “Mama Africa” leopard-print pattern that alone made the skimpy ensemble hard to ignore.

The photo shoot was staged at night, as Candice’s surroundings — which appeared to be plants — were barely visible due to the surrounding darkness. The camera’s bright flash illuminated the babe as she turned her head over her shoulder to stare down its lens with a sultry gaze, highlighting her deep, all-over glow and hourglass silhouette.

Candice showed off her slender frame and toned back in the South Pacific top from her line, which boasted a slightly off-the-shoulder style and deep, scoop-back design. The front half of the garment was not within view in this particular photo, however, fans may recall seeing its low-cut sweetheart, neckline in another recent addition to the Tropic of C Instagram page.

The matching South Pacific bikini bottoms put on quite a show for the account’s 350,000 followers as well. Its daringly cheeky design left an ample amount of the beauty’s peachy derriere and toned thighs well on display — though the showing of skin hardly seemed to bother anybody in the model’s audience. The number also featured a thick waistband that sat high up on Candice’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Candice wore her blond tresses down in a deep side part, flipping them over to one side of her head so they would spill down her chest. She also rocked a full face of makeup that included a shimmering highlighter, heavy eyeliner, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features to pop.

Fans of the swimsuit designer were far from shy about showing some love for the sizzling new snap. The upload earned over 7,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram. Some fans even went a step further and flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Candice’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Love!” one person wrote.

Another called Candice a “queen.”

Loading...

“Stunning, babe,” commented a third.

Candice is often seen modeling her swimsuit designs on social media. She was recently featured again on the Tropic of C Instagram page, and this time she was showing off the Ajuma Top and Vibe Bottom in a vibrant “parrot green” color that popped against her all-over glow. This look also proved popular with fans of the swimwear brand, who awarded the steamy snap nearly 7,500 likes.