Blond Bombshell Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Revealing Peach Bikini On The Beach

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland had her Instagram followers drooling with a massive update in which she shared snaps of herself in a skimpy peach bikini from all angles.

The bikini she rocked was from the brand Cupshe, and Hilde made sure to tag the brand in the caption, as well as offer a discount code for her followers. In the first snap, Hilde turned her body slightly away from the camera and glanced over one shoulder. The bikini she wore was a peach hue with a floral pattern. Her top was a simple silhouette that hugged her curves, and her bottoms were a high-cut style that stretched over her hips. Though the bottoms weren’t quite a thong style, they still exposed plenty of Hilde’s shapely derriere.

Her blond locks were down in beachy waves, and Hilde accessorized with a headband. She also added a bit of sparkle with earrings, a bracelet, and a few layered necklaces including a silver choker and a pendant-style necklace.

In the second snap, Hilde faced the camera straight-on, and revealed more of the particular bikini’s details. Though the top looked to be a simple silhouette, it had an interesting woven detail at the front that criss-crossed over her cleavage. The bottoms likewise had a small panel cut-out near the hips that exposed a little more skin. Hilde’s toned physique was on full display in the look, and her makeup was natural and beach-ready, with a peach shade on her lips and minimal eye makeup.

For the fourth snap, Hilde faced away from the camera and flaunted her booty for her followers. She shared a few more snaps at various angles and crops that tantalized her fans.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling beach snaps, and the post received over 14,000 likes within just 18 minutes. Many of Hilde’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look.

“You look stunning,” one follower said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Insanely beautiful such an incredible body Wow,” another fan added.

“God you are perfection! So beautiful, those eyes, and your body,” another fan commented.

One follower simply said “what a babe” followed by a string of flame emoji.

Whether she’s wearing lingerie or a more full-coverage outfit, Hilde always manages to tempt her followers. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Australia shared a snap of herself laying in bed looking seductive. However, she wasn’t wearing lingerie or something very skimpy — instead, she rocked a pajama short set crafted from a silky material. Her followers loved the intimate snap and the way the ensemble showcased her toned legs.