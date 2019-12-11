Ryan Seacrest, Or ‘Uncle RyRy,’ Shares Sweet Birthday Snapshot With Niece Flora As She Turns 1

Ryan Seacrest shared a video and photo to Instagram of himself and his beloved niece Flora in honor of her first birthday yesterday. He also revealed to fans the sweet nickname he has been using for himself while he’s around her, ever since she was born.

Ryan, the host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, told fans in the caption of the upload that he calls himself “Uncle RyRy” when around his niece, who will likely also call him that sweet nickname as she grows older.

In the first image, a video taken shortly after Flora was born, Ryan is seen cuddling the newborn close to his chest. The little girl is the daughter of Ryan’s sister Meredith and her husband Jimmy Leach.

Initially apprehensive to hold the baby, Ryan appeared to fall right into a comfort zone with the precious infant after sharing a few moments with her.

In the second image he shared on his official Instagram, Ryan showed off the gorgeous infant one year later as the family celebrated her first birthday.

Flora is seen sporting the same happy birthday crown as her doting Uncle RyRy. In the image, she donned a white long-sleeved shirt, a pink fluffy vest, a bubblegum pink tulle skirt, pink leggings, and white socks as the Live host held her close, a proud smile on his face and his joy apparent as he showed off his niece to the world.

Fans were excited to see the images of Flora and couldn’t believe how fast she has grown in the year since Ryan first debuted her to the world.

“Time goes by very fast. She’s adorable,” said one fan of the radio personality and talk show host.

A second admirer commented, “Happy Birthday Flora. She is very lucky to have you as her uncle.”

“Cuteness overload on both counts” commented a third fan on Instagram, followed with a red heart emoji.

In a story posted to the On Air with Ryan Seacrest’s official site, Ryan had his sister on the show shortly after Flora was born to talk about the day she welcomed her daughter into the world.

Flora Marie was born on December 10, 2018 and weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

Meredith couldn’t resist ribbing her brother about his pronunciation of his niece’s name, which he was sounding out with a bit of an accent as heard in the above video.

“You’re giving it a little accent there,” Meredith said.

“I’ve always wanted us to have some sort of international ethnicity, culture,” Ryan quipped back to his sister of his mispronunciation.