Teri Hatcher, 55, Defies Age In Skimpy String Bikini: ‘No Filters, No Makeup, No Airbrushing, No Negativity’

Teri Hatcher gave her fans a whole lot to talk about in her most recent Instagram update. As those who follow the Desperate Housewives star on Instagram know, Hatcher regularly keeps her fans up-to-date with photos and videos from her everyday life but it’s not all too often that she shares photos of herself in a tiny bikini, which is exactly what she did yesterday.

Over the past few weeks, the actress has been sharing photos of herself at the gym as part of a fitness challenge. Now that the 8-week competition is over, Hatcher explained to fans that she did the challenge as part of her well-being. However, she also revealed that at the end of the challenge, they had to take an after photo, which is what she shared with fans — explaining that this is her truth and at 55-years-old, she feels great.

In the post, the stunner shared two side-by-side shots. The photo on the left showed Hatcher flexing to reveal her ripped arms. She wore a slight smile for the photo, wearing her long, dark locks pulled back in a high and messy bun while going makeup-free. Her taut tummy and toned legs were also on display while she sported a tiny, green string bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the photo on the right hand side, Hatcher once again flexed for the camera, this time showing off her backside for the camera. In the shot, she rocked the same skimpy string bikini and showed off her trim legs and booty as well as her chiseled back. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but its’s already earning the brunette beauty a ton of attention from fans with over 33,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Some of Hatcher’s fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her message and applauded her for being so confident in her own skin. A few others simply dropped a line to tell the beauty that they can’t get over how gorgeous she looks.

“You are beautiful inside and out!!! Thank you for sharing the importance of health, wellness and self love! Confidence is beautiful!!!,” one follower gushed.

“What a Beautiful message, you look amazing,” a second Instagrammer raved, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“I wish I looked as good as you, I am 46, perimenopausal which makes me feel about 86 and sometimes just don’t want to get out of bed in the morning,” another fan added.