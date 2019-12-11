Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Is A Total Hottie In Ripped Denim, Combat Boots, & Low-Cut Crop Top

Abby Dowse is dropping jaws with another insanely hot photo shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow the Australian beauty know, Dowse loves to show off her killer figure on her page, rocking a number of NSFW ensembles that include bikinis, crop tops, dresses, and other coordinating sets. In the most recent photo shared for fans, the model stunned in a chic going-out outfit.

In the new shot, the model stood in front of a big mirror and snapped a selfie. She did not specifically tag her location in the post, but she appeared to be posing in a room at her home. The blond bombshell stood front and center, holding her cellphone in one hand and her black purse in the other. Dowse looked dressed to go out, rocking a pair of high-waisted ripped jeans that fit her like a glove. On top, the model flaunted her toned tummy in a skimpy crop top that also offered generous views of cleavage.

She completed the casual yet sexy look with a pair of shiny black combat boots that had chunky and high heels. To go along with the outfit, the model wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. In the caption of the image, she credited retailer Fashion Nova for her outfit.

The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours, but it’s already earning her rave reviews from her 1.6 million fans. So far, it has racked up over 18,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of Dowse’s fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more fans had no words and simply commented with their choice of emoji.

“Abs abs looking crazy. Summer bod in full effect for sure,” one fan raved, adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful and gorgeous lady in ur lovely top abby. Stunning figure u have and lovely cleavage showing and lovely smile and lovely sparkle in ur lovely eyes,” a second Instagrammer chimed in with a few flame emoji scattered throughout the post.

“Very casual and yummy my love,” one more added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse had been delighting fans with a number of NSFW bikini shots, all while clad in an electric green bikini.