‘Get Her Out!’ President Trump’s Security Team Removed A Protester From Pennsylvania Rally

'He didn’t do the greatest job,' he said of the security guard, who didn't touch the woman when he removed her.

Donald Trump ordered security to eject a protester from a Pennsylvania rally, then criticized the man for being “politically correct” because he (the guard) was careful not to touch her when escorting her out.

As HuffPost reports, a woman made it into Trump’s campaign rally in Hershey wearing a hat emblazoned with the hashtag #MeToo, and a sign bearing the words “Grabbing Power Back” and a silhouette of an extended middle finger.

Somehow she managed to make into an empty area near the stage before the crowd noticed her and started booing and jeering.

It was at this point that Trump ordered the security team to remove the woman, saying, “Get her out!” while making the “out” gesture with his hand

As it turns out, however, the guard didn’t eject the woman to Trump’s satisfaction. The guard was apparently careful not to touch the woman, instead holding his arms above her and using his body to guide her out, rather than handcuffing her or otherwise putting his hands on her.

All the while, the woman appeared to dance and use her own hand to give the crowd the same message that was expressed on her sign with a silhouette image.

This seemed to not be good enough for Trump, who, according to attendees who posted videos of the event on social media, say was calm at first before getting increasingly angrier. As the guard escorted the woman out, Trump accused him of being “politically correct.”

“See these guys want to be so politically correct. Get her out. You see that?,” he said.

Trump rally security tries unsuccessfully to corral the protester wearing the @RefuseFascism shirt with a gigantic pink middle finger on it in Hershey, PA as she dances around them, giving the crowd the finger. Trump was calm at first then started to lose his temper. pic.twitter.com/40lbOeupJW — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) December 11, 2019

Trump then publicly chastised the security guard for not doing his job well enough.

“I’ll tell you, law enforcement’s so great. That particular guy wanted to be so politically correct… I don’t know who he was. He didn’t do the greatest job,” Trump said, waving his arms and moaning, mocking the guard.

Loading...

A Twitter user, @LipstickOnATurd, has identified herself as the protester who got thrown out of the rally. In a series of tweets, she claimed that she still had her sign and that Trump received her message.

It bears noting, however, that there’s no proof that this particular Twitter user was the woman at the heart of the incident, other than her claim that it was her.

The security guard in the incident, has not been identified, as of this writing. It’s unclear whether or not he was a law enforcement official or a member of a private security service contracted with handling security at the rally.