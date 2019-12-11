Ne-Yo Admits He Makes Love To His Own Music

Ne-Yo appeared on the A Little Late with Lilly Singh talk show on Tuesday night and wasn’t afraid to admit that he listens to his own music when making love, per Music News.

Singh told the “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn to Love Yourself)” hitmaker that she had gotten intimate to his songs after admitting he’s No. 3 on her own playlist.

Lilly then asked Ne-Yo if he ever has sex to his own songs, and he was quick with a reply.

“Ain’t nobody gonna love me like me, damnit,” he quipped.

He remarked that sometimes it’s requested that he should get romantic to his own tunes and that it’s sometimes a discussion that happens before or during the moment.

The “So Sick” chart-topper has four children — sons Roman, 17 months, and Shaffer, 3, with wife Crystal Renay; and Madilyn, 9, and son Mason, 8, with his ex Monyetta Shaw. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was said that Ne-Yo forced Shaw to get her tubes tied when they were together, which caused some controversy when he later had more children with Renay.

After three years away from the spotlight, the “Because of You” singer returned with his seventh studio album, Good Man, in 2018.

When making the record, the industry had changed a little, which challenged him to make music that was true to himself but still fit in with today’s industry.

“I come from an area where you drop one song and you let that joint rock for a few months, you let people fall in love with it and then you let it stay at Number 1. Then once it starts to come down, then you drop another song,” he said.

“Now it’s like Monday – drop a record, Tuesday – drop a record so when do people get time to fall in love with a record? So going into this new album, I was real concerned about that because I didn’t want to do that,” he continued.

The “Sexy Love” entertainer insists that he doesn’t go in the studio just to make singles. When he initially wrote his smash “Closer,” he intended to sell it to someone else but ended up being told to release it. To date, the song remains one of his signature singles.

This year, Ne-Yo dropped his first Christmas album, Another Kind of Christmas.

According to The Source, the record consists of 11 tracks that are a mix of new festive songs and well-loved classics.

Ne-Yo covered “This Christmas,” Marvin Gaye’s “I Want to Come Home for Christmas,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas,” to name a few.