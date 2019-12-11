Chris Brown Shares First Look Of His Son, Aeko

Chris Brown recently shared the first image of his son, Aeko Catori Brown, with his fans.

The “No Guidance” singer has had his fans guessing for months if he possibly had a child with his ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris. The singer decided to finally announce that he does have a newborn with a sweet Instagram photo. In the black-and-white image, Brown’s 58.8 million followers are able to see the baby’s tiny feet. The newborn is resting on a sheet while a small bandage is visible on his ankle.

In the image, the entertainer’s hands lightly touch Aeko’s feet. His followers can see a watch on one of the proud dad’s wrists and a hospital bracelet on the other. In the caption of the photo, Brown simply wrote Aeko’s full name for his large Instagram following.

At the time of writing, the adorable first image of Aeko received more than 2,000 likes from Brown’s followers. The post also received more than 4,000 comments on Instagram.

“So this whole time you had a baby on the way?” one fan asked, followed by a shocked face emoji.

“I’m so happy right now, I bet he looks just like you,” another fan chimed in.

“Congratulations! New life is a blessing,” one fan said.

“Man, his name should’ve been Chris Brown Jr.,” another fan suggested.

Brown and Harris welcomed their son into the world on November 20. Harris refrained from sharing photos or updates regarding her pregnancy. Neither she nor Brown even confirmed that Harris was expecting a baby in the months leading up to their son’s birth. According to Hollywood Life, Harris’ only comment about her son on social media was that she was “in love” with the newborn as soon as she laid eyes on him. Neither Harris nor Brown has confirmed if they are currently together.

Aeko is Brown’s second child. The singer had his first child, Royalty, back in 2015 with Nia Guzman. An insider to HL shared that Brown is “happy with being a father again” to his first son.

Brown first began hinting what Aeko’s name was back in November. The “Run It” singer posted a photo of himself wearing a custom jacket. The jacket had the names “RoRo” and “Aeko” on it, which fans thought referred to Brown’s children. Fans knew at the time that “RoRo” is the singer’s nickname for Royalty and assumed that the second name was for his baby boy.