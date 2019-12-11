Fans Slam Kelly Clarkson’s Look On ‘The Voice’ During Duet With Kaleb Lee

Fans of Kelly Clarkson took to Instagram to slam her overall look on The Voice as she performed a duet with one of her team members from Season 14, Kaleb Lee, titled “I Dream in Southern.”

The coach and her former contestant came together to perform the stunning tune for the semifinals episode of the popular NBC reality competition singing series.

In a video uploaded to the show’s official social media page, Kelly and Kaleb are seen performing the song on the show’s stage. Kaleb kept his look simple with a plaid shirt, torn jeans, and a baseball hat, echoing country superstar Luke Bryan in his stage ensemble.

It was Kelly’s dress that seemed to draw the most ire from the show’s followers.

The floor-length plaid frock had a high neck and long sleeves. The dress, in shades of brown and cream, was accented with a large collar, which was buttoned up to the top, and studded accents that caught The Voice stage’s lights.

Kelly’s waist looked small with a belt that was cinched just above her hips in the same pattern as the dress and her blond hair was simply worn long and straight.

Fans were not happy with Clarkson’s look in the video below. Over the past several weeks, she has shown herself to be a formidable fashion presence on the show as reflected in her outfit choices over the past several weeks, so this look was a surprise to fans of the series.

“Omg…who dresses her? Is that a nightgown or a dress? Looks awful,” commented one fan on the social media site.

A second viewer remarked, “But this dress…”

“I usually don’t criticize people taste but Kelly Clarkson you need a new stylist.. even for the talk show. You’re too hot & sexy to be dressing like an old lady. Sorry.. cause I love you so much xoxo,” said a third fan of Kelly’s fashion style.

Other fans weren’t focused as much on Kelly’s overall look as they were with the song, which they absolutely loved and hoped would become a big hit for the twosome.

Loading...

Lee and Clarkson remained friends after he departed The Voice. He even appeared as a supporting act on her “Meaning of Life Tour” in Duluth, Georgia.

Clarkson reportedly sent Lee the aforementioned song, believing it to be a good fit for him vocally. She then recorded the song with Lee, which was released this year.

“Kelly and her husband Brandon [Blackstock] have really taken me in, and just helped me in so many ways,” Lee said in an interview with Pop Culture.

“She sent me a song shortly after the show, a song called ‘I Dream in Southern.’ And it was an incredible song. We went through the process of trying to figure out if there was going to be another record or not, and finally, it did make it obviously,” Lee concluded of his continued collaboration with his former The Voice coach.