Tammy Hembrow Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Satin Mini Dress With Dangerously High Side Split

Australian model Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram to show off one of the dresses that she and fashion brand Oh Polly have created. On Wednesday, she shared photos in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the sexy number.

Tammy’s mini dress was made of a black stain fabric that hugged her curves to show off her hourglass shape. The ensemble had a straight neckline that drew attention to her ample chest. Small rhinestones adorned thin shoulder straps, giving the dress an elegant look.

The dress’s main feature, however, was a high side split that showed off a good deal of Tammy’s thigh and just a peek of her curvy hip. A row of sparkly rhinestones and faux fur lined the edge of the split, adding more glam to the revealing number.

The blond bombshell looked spectacular in the piece, which she paired with strappy stiletto sandals that also featured rhinestones along a thin toe strap. The beauty wore her hair in a ponytail high on her head. Her makeup included smoky eyes, contoured cheeks, and a gloss on her lips. She painted a white color on her nails. She accessorized with a sparkly ring and small earrings.

Tammy’s update consisted of two photos that showed her in the dress. One snap captured her entire body as she stood next to a marble column. She looked at something off to the side as she stood with one leg slightly forward.

The second picture showed the stunner from a closer angle, giving her fans a better look at her body in the dress. She bent one knee slightly, showing off her hip as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the caption, Tammy mentioned that new designs from Oh Polly had dropped.

Her followers loved the glamorous look, and many told her so.

“You are definitely getting more and more amazingly beautiful everyday, absolutely gorgeous!” one admirer wrote.

“Hottest girl on the internet,” said a second fan.

“Damn girl, your on fire,” commented a third follower.

“You’re a smoke show!!” wrote a fourth admirer.

Tammy definitely has the pretty face and fabulous body it takes to be a smoke show. She gives her 10.2 million followers something to get excited about with her updates that just about always show some kind of skin. From athletic wear to all kinds of swimsuits, she can rock any look. The beauty recently showed off her fit physique in a barely-there bikini.