Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lace Lingerie

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore had her Instagram followers drooling with yet another sizzling snap of her incredible physique in skimpy lingerie. Tarsha frequently selects outfits that show off some major skin, and her latest Instagram update was no different.

In the snap, Tarsha sat on a bed covered with a soft white comforter. Not much else was visible in the space beyond a small television mounted on the wall, so Tarsha was the focal point of the shot. The stunner from Australia rocked a matching lingerie set that showcased her curvaceous physique. The set was black lace with deep purple and maroon floral embellishments, and it had plenty of eye-catching details.

The bra featured standard bra cups trimmed with a bit of extra lace at the top. Cut-out features at the sides showcased a little extra skin, and Tarsha’s cleavage spilled out of the top of the cups. The smoking hot top was paired with bottoms that stretched high over Tarsha’s hips, elongating her legs. The set also included a high-waisted garter belt crafted from semi-sheer panels with lace trim on the top and bottom.

Tarsha didn’t wear any stockings in the picture, so the garter belt straps simply hung unclipped. Her bronzed skin was on full display, and she gazed off into the distance in the sizzling snap.

Tarsha’s brunette locks were loose in a simple, straight style, and she kept her makeup natural as well. The Australian bombshell had gloss on her lips, emphasizing her plump pout, and a swipe of highlighter drew attention to her cheekbones. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression.

In the caption of the post, Tarsha made sure to include the lingerie brand, a company that Tarsha has worked with before. Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling lingerie snap, and the post racked up over 15,600 likes within just two hours.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her seductive update.

“Wow you look gorgeous,” one follower said.

Loading...

Another fan said “as usual looking charming. Perfect shape,” followed by a string of flame emoji.

“You are such a beauty that you make a fire cold,” another fan added.

“What an angel,” another commented.

Whether she’s rocking lingerie or mini dresses, Tarsha loves to treat her followers to looks that showcase her physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a scandalously short, pink mini dress. The ensemble flaunted both her cleavage and her toned thighs, and fans loved having another opportunity to check out her hourglass physique.