Gwen Stefani Has An Awkward Moment With Blake Shelton Over New Duet

Gwen opened up about her awkward moment on camera with Blake.

Oops! Gwen Stefani suffered a very awkward moment with Blake Shelton this week after she completely forgot the name of their new duet, which features on Blake’s upcoming new album. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories account, the star could be seen having a conversation with her boyfriend of four years backstage at The Voice as she admitted that she completely forgot the title of the new track.

In the video, the couple chatted together after exiting their vehicle to head to set to serve as coaches on the NBC reality show on December 9.

Gwen admitted to her man that she was caught completely off-guard during an interview after she was asked about the song, which is actually called “Nobody But You” and features on Blake’s new album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, due out on December 13.

“So, basically, I didn’t know they were going to ask about our new duet that is coming out. It’s been a secret this whole time, and they asked me what the name of it was, and I was like, ‘I can’t remember the name of the song!'” Gwen confessed in the video as she held hands with the country star, per In Touch Weekly.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said of the awkward moment, “I just froze.”

“I don’t know, I had a brain clog,” the mom of three – who was dressed in the pink and green ensemble she wore for Monday’s semifinals episode of the show – then added, to which Blake jokingly asked her if she almost called the song “Lick It Up.”

Blake then asked his fellow The Voice coach if she’d since remembered the name of the song, to which she confessed that she had.

“Erm, ‘Nobody But You,'” she told him, before getting pretty cutesy with her man as she revealed what the song is actually about.

“It’s kind of about nobody but you, like it has meaning to me, but for whatever reason,” she said as she gazed into her boyfriend’s eyes.

Gwen then added, “I think I was thinking of all the other songs we have done together, and I just brain clog.”

Loading...

Notably, the couple have collaborated on a couple of tracks since they first started dating in 2015. The two sing the festive “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and also duetted on the country hit “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.”

But while Gwen may have forgotten the name of the song while speaking to press earlier this week, that certainly doesn’t mean she’s not a fan of the duet.

In fact, the “Cool” singer admitted earlier this week that she loves “Nobody But You” so much that she actually called out Blake the first time he played it for her because she thought he was going to keep it all for himself.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gwen admitted that she actually called Blake a “f*cking a**hole” before he asked her to duet with her on the track.