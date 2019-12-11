‘DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Precious Photo Of Son: ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy just shared a precious photo of his son, Shai, with the caption “I’m not crying, you’re crying” after the 2-year-old got his first haircut.

He also added in the caption that he was not the only one moved to tears by the experience. So was his wife, current DWTS professional Peta Murgatroyd.

For the past year or so, fans have seen photos of the young boy, who looks like a stunning combination of both his gorgeous parents. The tot has been wearing a ponytail either atop or at the back of his head as a way to keep his light brown locks out of his eyes.

Now, Shai sports a boyish haircut, a sweet style that shows off his adorable facial features.

In the first of the series of three photos, Shai is wearing a gray suit jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, looking down and away from the camera. In the second image, he is once again looking away from the camera, and fans can get a look at his profile. Finally, in the third pic, Shai is looking right at the camera, his big brown eyes staring intently at the person taking the photo.

It is in the final photo that fans can see just how much little Shai is a stunning mix of both his talented parents.

Famous friends of the couple — including fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold; current mirrorball winner Alan Bersten; show host Erin Andrews; Allison Holker, Brandon Armstrong, and Shai’s aunt, Jenna Johnson — all chimed in with their happy comments as to how handsome the little boy is.

Fans were thrilled with the sweet montage of photos and shared their remarks in the comments section of Maks’ Instagram post.

“All the long hair gone..he looks so much older..he’s beautiful like his mum and dad,” commented one fan of the young family.

“It looks great!!!!! What a cutie!!” said a second follower of Maks’.

“Look at that ‘lil handsome guy with a fresh cut!” a third fan of the family remarked.

Shai will celebrate his third birthday in January 2020.

Maks loves to share photos of the toddler’s milestones on his official Instagram page.

On December 8, the couple and Shai were photographed in front of what Maks called “the perfect tree,” as they posed among other fresh-cut Christmas trees, in celebration of the holiday season.

On November 25, Maks posted an adorable photo of the couple and their son with the caption “bun gang” as they all sported similar hairstyles for the fun social media post.