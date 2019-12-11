Kaitlynn Carter Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini In Miami

Miley Cyrus' ex stunned in a fun bikini in the Sunshine State.

Kaitlynn Carter showed off her toned body this week as she slipped into a bikini during a recent trip to Miami. The reality star wowed her over 996,000 Instagram followers on December 10 as she hit the sand in her two-piece and struck a very sultry pose that showed off all her hard work in the gym.

The 31-year-old star — who most recently hit the headlines for her whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus following her split from estranged husband Brody Jenner — told fans that she was trying her best to get her tan on as she headed to the Sunshine State.

In the bikini photo, Kaitlynn posed with both of her elbows bent and her hands behind her head as she held on to her ponytail. The beauty had her highlighted hair scraped back and away from her face for her beach day.

As for her bikini, the fun two-piece was made up of a monochrome animal-print, crop-top style top with black material across her chest. The top featured thicker straps that went over both of her shoulders.

As for her bikini bottoms, they matched her top half perfectly with the same mix of black and animal print. The high-waisted briefs stretched almost all the way up to her bellybutton and were mainly black with the same bold leopard print in strips that stretched upward toward her hips.

The bikini look perfectly showed off her fit and toned body, while Kaitlynn revealed that the two-piece was from luxury swimwear brand Same. She tagged the company’s official Instagram account in her post.

Kaitlynn accessorized her fun bikini with several gold necklaces draped around her neck, including one particularly chunky chain with a large square pendant.

The Hills: New Beginnings star shielded her eyes from the Miami sun with a pair of dark sunglasses with silver rims.

She tagged her location as being Nobu Miami Beach as she posed on the sand with a hotel and the blue Florida sky visible behind her.

The stunning photo has received close to 20,000 likes since she shared it to her account and has inspired plenty of impressed comments from her fans.

“You are friggin perfection,” one fan commented.

Another wrote after seeing the bikini snap, “Girl you are so fine. Like, beyond sexy.”

A third comment read, “You so HOT” with three fire and eye heart emoji.

The star’s latest sizzling bikini display isn’t the first time she’s showed off some skin in her swimwear on social media, though.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that Kaitlyn wowed once again as she rocked a plunging pink bikini. In that photo, she struck a very seductive pose during a sunny trip to Palm Springs.