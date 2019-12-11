Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless In Her Underwear & Thigh-High Boots

The Victoria's Secret Angel's latest snap left almost nothing to the imagination.

Candice Swanepoel left pretty much nothing to the imagination in a seriously sexy new shot posted to her Instagram account this week. In the sizzling but NSFW photo shared on December 10, the supermodel flashed some serious skin as she posed topless for a photo shoot while wearing nothing but black panties and thigh-high boots.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel proved once again why she’s one of the hottest models in the game as she posed side-on to the camera while crouching down toward the floor.

The mom of two covered her bare chest with her legs as she turned toward the camera to shoot the photographer a very sultry look.

Candice had her toned torso and bare back on show while she put both of her arms out in front of her and crossed her hands, which were adorned with two bracelets and at least one bold ring on her left hand index finger.

While she bared all when it came to her top half, the beauty kept her legs more covered as she rocked black stiletto high-heeled boots that stretched over her knees and all the way up to her thighs.

She paired those with a pair of black panties. Though her bottoms weren’t quite a thong design, the high-waisted design sat high on her hips to perfectly showcase her mile-long legs.

Candice flashed her toned booty while she rocked a long necklace with a crucifix pendant that was draped around her neck and over her right shoulder.

The Tropic of C swimwear designer captioned the black-and-white shot with a black heart and a sword emoji.

The snap was actually one of two the supermodel treated her 13.9 million followers to in the new upload.

The second picture in the multi-photo post appeared to be taken from the same professional photo shoot, only this time fans got an extreme close-up of her face.

Candice looked down as she put her hand up to her mouth to touch her bottom lip with her right hand, which was adorned with two rings.

She didn’t reveal exactly what brand the shoot was for in the caption, though it’s safe to say that the upload most certainly caught the attention of her many followers.

The snaps have received more than 266,000 likes as well as more than 1,200 comments in the first 16 hours.

“Hot,” one person commented with two fire emoji.

A second wrote, “My eyes…[you’re] too much, Those boots…..my God!”

“Is this what perfection looks like? I think so,” another comment read.

Others let their emoji do the talking as they left heart, fire, and eye heart emoji in the comments section.

The new topless shot came shortly after Candice stripped down in another snap posted to Instagram earlier this week. In the image, she flashed some serious skin once again as she posed in a very tiny bikini while up high in a tree.