‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, December 10: Brooke Won’t Save Her Marriage By Forgiving Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, December 10 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) who could not believe what her husband was asking her to do. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) wanted Brooke to forgive his son so that they could rescue their marriage. But Brooke told Ridge that she couldn’t accept Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) back into the family after the way that he hurt her daughter.

Instead, Brooke opined that Thomas needed psychological help, per She Knows Soaps. Brooke said that she wanted to be with Ridge for the rest of her life but she could not forgive Thomas. She pointed out that Ridge did not hold his son accountable for anything including what happened to Emma Barber (Nia Sioux). She insisted that Thomas was still obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and begged Ridge to support her instead of fighting her.

In the meantime, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) listened to her best friend. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) felt that men like Ridge never ended up with women like her. She couldn’t understand why Brooke wanted to come between Ridge and Thomas. She said that Brooke was sabotaging her own marriage. Shauna noted that if Brooke forgave Thomas she would have to say goodbye to making out with Ridge at the mansion.

Hope told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she wanted to return to Forrester Creations. Liam could not believe that Hope was considering working with Thomas again. She said that nobody understood Hope For The Future the way that she did. Hope admitted that Thomas could still be interested in her but as far as she was concerned she would never be with him. Her only tie to Thomas was Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Liam warned Hope to be careful of Thomas. He thought that she was putting herself at risk if she worked with him again.

At Forrester Creations, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) accused her brother of trying to manipulate Hope again. She held up Douglas’ drawing as proof. Thomas claimed that he wanted Hope back at the fashion house for business reasons. Steffy advised Thomas to stay in his lane and reminded him that Hope was still angry with him. If it had not been for Douglas, she would want nothing to do with Thomas. She told her brother that he was delusional if he believed that Hope would ever want a future with him.

Loading...

After Steffy left, Thomas changed Douglas drawing from “Hope For The Future” to “Hope For Our Future.” It seems as if the designer was making plans of his own.