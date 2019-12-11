Gerrit Cole Reportedly Signs Nine-Year, $324 Million Contract With Yankees

Free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole has just agreed to a nine-year, $324 million contract with the New York Yankees, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported late on Tuesday night, via Twitter.

The news of Cole’s new contract with the Yankees came just hours after Heyman took to Twitter to report that the Yankees might not be the only team seriously bidding for the right-hander before this year’s Winter Meetings wrap up later in the week. As noted by The Inquisitr, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and two “mystery teams” were also expected to figure in the Cole sweepstakes.

Heyman’s breaking update also lines up with very recent rumors that suggested the Yankees would try to top the seven-year, $245 million offer the Washington Nationals made on Monday to re-sign their own free-agent ace pitcher, Stephen Strasburg. While Strasburg agreed to a deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $35 million, Cole’s contract will pay him an average of $36 million a year. This makes his contract the richest in MLB history, both in terms of total value and AAV.

