Kelly Clarkson’s Sparkly ‘The Voice’ Look Wows Fans

Kelly Clarkson thrilled her Instagram followers with a stunning and dramatic picture of herself from the set of The Voice.

Clarkson stood in front of her iconic red chair on the popular NBC singing show. She wore an incredibly shiny silver dress that featured a ruffle that crisscrossed over her gorgeous curves. The dress’s sleeves also had match ruffles, and the dress was so sparkly that it reflected the red light from the stage upon which Clarkson stood. Clarkson wore high heeled black boots by Alexander McQueen, and her center-parted long blonde hair hung down over her shoulders past her waist.

The Voice judge also wore a statement necklace by Gucci, which featured a sparkly silver fringe and a thick choker that wrapped around her neck. Other accessories included silver earrings and a few rings. Clarkson’s Nails by Tsha manicure was dark, but it also had matching silver nails on her ring fingers. The “Behind These Hazel Eyes” singer wore deep red lipstick and showed off her gorgeous smile as she posed with her hands on her hips. Clarkson also wore a smoky eye to complete her glamorous television look.

The talk show host shared that her gorgeous dress is by designer Monique Lhuillier, and she named Weiss Eubanks as the photographer who captured the stunning photograph. Fans shared their love for the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show and her Instagram post. Nearly 18,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button on the photo, and more than 170 people also took the time to leave a comment in the reply section.

“Looking terrific again. I know you have great ideas on your looks,” gushed a fan who also included multiple hand-clapping emoji.

“I love that dress on you. You’re looking gorgeous, sexy, and beautiful. Just don’t get too little like you used to be. I love seeing you on your show and hear you singing all the time. I can’t wait to see you in Vegas. You go, girl,” exclaimed a second follower.

Several fans admitted that they hoped to meet the “Love So Soft” singer someday.

Loading...

“Kelly Clarkson, yes, I love you, and I want to meet you like now. You’re amazing!!!” a third follower wrote along with two heart-eye emoji and a high-five emoji.

“You’re gorgeous. I’m such a huge, huge fan, and I’d literally would just die if I could meet you one day,” wrote a fourth user who also used a heart eye emoji to express the intense love she feels.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Clarkson stunned her fans in a dramatic post from the set of The Voice.