Fox Nation’s Britt McHenry Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Former WWE Star And Fox News

McHenry previously filed a sexual harassment complaint against George 'Tyrus' Murdoch, a former WWE superstar.

Britt McHenry, the host of Fox Nation’s Un-PC, filed a sexual harassment lawsuit on Tuesday in New York against its parent company, Fox News, and against Fox News contributor and former WWE superstar George “Tyrus” Murdoch.

According to The Hill, McHenry claims in the lawsuit that the network retaliated against her after she originally raised sexual harassment concerns about Murdoch, citing what she believed was inappropriate behavior, including several uncomfortable text messages she received from the wrestler-turned-political commentator.

The lawsuit specifically cites Murdoch’s “volatile and unpredictable behavior” and provided transcripts of several text messages she reportedly received from him. McHenry also accused Murdoch of sexual harassment on the job.

“I love pony tails and braids you look amazing and it’s a real turn on not that you care but I love it,” one of the text messages from Murdoch to McHenry reportedly read.

“The picture looks so good I would knock up the picture…. crazy sexy love your legs,” another text message reportedly read.

McHenry claims that her sexual harassment report against Murdoch that she filed in October with the New York State Division of Human Rights caused her to receive a drop in on-air invitations from other shows on the network, which she essentially claimed damaged her career in the media industry.

McHenry also slammed the third-party investigators who looked into her sexual harassment claims against Murdoch at the time and reportedly found pictures of McHenry that she transmitted to Murdoch that showed her “with her cleavage and nearly bare breast shown.” McHenry denied that she sent anything inappropriate and claimed that the pictures were originally available on a Google search and were doctored to appear as if they depicted her.

According to CNN, McHenry’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, who represented three women in a sexual harassment lawsuit against former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, provided an official statement from McHenry on the developing matter.

This part of @BrittMcHenry's sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News is SOMETHIN ELSE. Making a person who says they were sexually harassed attend a sexual harassment training is one thing. For them to arrive and find out no one else was summoned to attend? No words. pic.twitter.com/AvhuINGcP7 — Lydia O'Connor (@lydiaoconnor) December 10, 2019

“The last thing I wanted to do was file this lawsuit,” McHenry said in the statement. “But I had to stand up for what’s right for myself and for women.”

Fox News fired back at McHenry in a statement, accusing the Fox Nation personality of “recycling” past allegations that were eventually resolved after her original sexual harassment complaint in October.

“We expect all of her claims to be dismissed,” Fox News said in a statement.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Murdoch was removed from Fox Nation’s Un-PC after McHenry made her original complaint earlier this year.

Before his political commentary career, Murdoch was known as a popular wrestler in the WWE world who went by the ring name “Brodus Clay.” He also previously worked as a bodyguard for rapper Snoop Dog.