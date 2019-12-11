Tracee Ellis Ross Belly Dances In Black Cut-Out Dress For Hilarious New Video

Tracee Ellis Ross showed off her belly dancing skills in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the clip, the Golden Globe award-winning actress rocked a long black dress that features an embellished cut out at the midsection as she shimmied her hips. At one point, she claimed to not know how to do the hip gyrations often seen from performers of the Middle Eastern dance style, but you’d never guess that from watching her.

After a series of shimmies, Tracee dramatically collapsed onto the couch behind her and asked her 7.3 million Instagram followers about their plans for the afternoon. She then promoted her upcoming appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden while striking a series of seductive poses. During the humorous display, Tracee also informed fans that she’d be sitting next to Harry Styles during the talk show. In the caption, she revealed that the British heartthrob chatted her up during the episode.

The caption also disclosed that her dress had been designed by the British fashion house, J.W. Anderson.

The hilarious video racked up close to 200,000 views and over 600 comments within an hour. In the comments section, fans showered the Black-ish actress with praise for her outfit and belly dancing moves.

“I love your outfit! You look amazing,” one fan wrote.

“Literally obsessed how am I supposed to live tho,” another added.

“BABY MAMA,” a third fan gushed. “You look stunning. Belly dance again, my heart dropped.”

While a lot of the commenters complimented her appearance, one fan focused on the performance she gave in the video.

“You were born for acting. Your entire mood & vibe seems to always be ACTION lol. I love it, your simply amazing & your laugh is contagious.”

This is hardly the first time that Tracee has shown off her over-the-top personality in one of her Instagram videos. In a previous, clip, she had a fashion show for one in a hotel lobby while wearing an eye-catching neon-green coat. She paired the unique outerwear with an emerald green satin shirt and matching pants. Her accessories included layered gold necklaces and statement earrings.

In the clip, the actress strutted up a flight of stairs but stopped halfway to turn to the camera and perform elegant side and front kicks. She then continued doing front kicks Rockette-style with ever step back down the stairs. The goofy yet stylish clip has been viewed cover 500,000 times and close to 2,500 people have commented on it.