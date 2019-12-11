UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Tugs Bikini Top: ‘Protect Your Energy’

Arianny Celeste shared a picture of herself wearing a tiny bikini in Malibu, California, on Instagram, and her followers showed the model plenty of appreciation for her new post.

The UFC ring girl leaned against a rock, and she wore a ruffled gray string bikini in the image. With one hand, she tugged on the string that attached the bikini cups, and the move gave her fans a generous glimpse of her cleavage and some sideboob. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front, highlighting Arianny’s flat stomach. The sides went up high on her hips, emphasizing the model’s curves.

Arianny’s brunette hair was pulled back behind her, hanging in waves down her back, and she wore shimmery gold and copper eyeshadow. Bronzer and highlights emphasized her cheekbones, and a deep pink lipstick painted her lips. The UFC octagon girl leaned back against the rock, and she held her other hand up above her head and showed off her light manicure. Arianny stood with one foot in the sand and had the other bent resting on the boulder. The pose showed off the model’s incredibly toned legs, and her sunkissed skin appeared to glow in the sunlight. Big hoop earrings and bracelets completed the sexy beach look.

In her caption, Arianny reminded her followers on the popular social media platform that their lights could also attract moths and darkness, and she urged people to protect their energy. Instagram users showed their love for Arianny’s post with more than 20,000 of them hitting the “like” button, and over 230 also dropped a kind word for the model in the replies. Most Instagram users agreed that the look was pure fire, and they left the flame emoji to prove it.

“Oh baby…you are an absolutely flawless beauty…your hotness and gorgeousness are beyond words,” gushed a fan along with heart emoji and several kiss and flame emoji to make the point.

“You’re forever so extraordinarily beautiful Arianny Celeste. Queen. #mywomancrushforever,” another fan wrote, including a crown, rose, diamond, and flame emoji.

“Impressive gorgeous, fabulous, wonderful, amazing awesome lovely woman,” a third follower complimented the Overhaulin’ star.

“Don’t even know what to say. I think you’re getting hotter,” noted a fourth happy Instagram user.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny treated her fans to another sexy picture of herself wearing a different pink and animal-print bikini, and she mentioned something about early Christmas gifts. Her followers shared the love on that post too.