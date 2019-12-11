Porsha Williams Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In A Little Black Dress On Instagram

Porsha Williams recently posted a photo on her personal Instagram page for her 5 million followers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo of herself looking absolutely flawless in a little black dress. In the photo, Williams is standing next to a white staircase as stares intensely at the camera. Her dress fits tightly on her body, revealing the reality star’s dangerous curves. Williams’ dress also has thin straps and shows off her cleavage in the photo. Williams tagged online retailer Minx Star Boutique for the dress. According to the brand’s bio, Williams is in collaboration with the retailer.

Williams decided to add a touch of shimmer to accessorize the look. In the post, she is seen wearing silver, open-toed shoes with a skinny heel. The heels also have straps around the front of the shoe. Williams is also wearing small silver bracelets in the photo. She also decided to add silver earrings to her sexy look. The earrings drop down to Williams’ neck in the Instagram snapshot.

For hair and makeup, Williams went for a glamorous theme for her simple dress. The actress styled her hair in a sleek bun that was placed at the top of her head. The bun also didn’t leave any hair out or around Williams’ face in the photo. For makeup, Williams went with a smoky look. Her look consisted of dark eyeshadow, eyeliner, and faux eyelashes to go with her foundation and highlighter. Williams also added a clear lip gloss for the photo op.

For her makeup look, the Bravo star tagged celebrity makeup artist Kendrick Ken. According to his Instagram page, Ken has worked with reality show stars. He has also worked with Williams in the past, which he has posted on his page.

At the time of writing, the photo of Williams received more than 40,000 likes. The photo also received more than 400 comments under Williams’ post.

“Natural beauty. Girl you look good,” one follower wrote.

“You look beautiful,” another fan said with a heart emoji.

“Wow!!! Come through body!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“Come through with all of it Porsh…” another follower wrote.

Williams has been serving sexy looks this past week. The reality star was in the holiday spirit on Sunday, December 8 when she posed in front of her Christmas tree wearing a tight, white dress. Williams was using the photos to promote a new episode of RHOA. The series is currently airing its 12th season.