‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Baby Bump In Skimpy Black Lingerie

Lauren Drain showed off her baby bump while wearing lingerie in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared photo, the woman who has been called “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” is standing next to her husband as she poses in a barely-there black bra and pair of thong undies. She paired the look with a red-and-blue plaid shirt that’s slung loosely below her shoulders. She wore her blond hair in loose barrel curls as she leaned against the shoulder of her husband, David Kagan. He wore a matching red and blue plaid shirt but paired his with black distressed jeans. The husband and wife team were both barefoot as they sent smoldering stares to the camera.

In the caption, Lauren announced that she was holding a competition for her Instagram followers. For a chance to win a $150 Amazon gift card, fans had to guess the date and time when her baby will be born. She later shared her estimated due date but clarified that her baby will be arriving early.

Based on the comments section, it seemed that several of her fans didn’t see the part of the caption that said that they had to click the link on her bio to enter the giveaway contest. Many commenters shared their guesses in the comments section instead.

Others focused on complimenting the scorching hot maternity photo.

“This pic is so [fire emoji.]” one fan wrote. “One of my faves.”

“Wow sending us fire all the way from over here,” another added before including a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

David got some attention in the comments as well.

“Her father is great looking!” a third commenter wrote. “And your body looks amazing.”

“Damn. 1) Y’all sexy couple, made for each other: 2) Incredible pic capturing best of both mom and dad!” a fourth fan gushed.

Lauren has shared numerous photos from this shoot in the past. In a previous photo, she laid down with an arched back on her husband’s knee in just the black thong briefs and a matching pair of knee-high boots. David was shirtless in this photo as he covered her chest with his arm. The social media update has been liked by close to 30,000 people so far and over 300 Instagram users have commented on it.

The fitness model trainer and nurse also posed nude in a black and white photo she posted to Instagram a day ago that seemed to be part of the maternity series. That upload has attracted 31,000 likes and 350 comments thus far.