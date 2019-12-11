Chelsea Houska’s Dad Reaches Out To ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee After Her Mom’s Death

Mackenzie McKee is getting plenty of love from the Teen Mom family after the passing of her mom.

Almost immediately after announcing that mom Angie Douthit had passed away after her long battle with cancer, the Teen Mom OG star was getting plenty of support from fans and members of the Teen Mom series, along with some of their extended families. Randy Houska, the father of Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, wrote a heartfelt message to Mackenzie, sharing his own experiences with losing his parents.

Randy took to Twitter to share that even though he was older than Mackenzie, he knows the pain of losing a parent and said his heart goes out to her. Randy added that he still feels the pain from his own loss, even though it was many years ago.

“It is a helpless feeling and one feels like there will be no end to it. Eventually memories bring smiles instead of tears,” he shared.

As PopCulture noted, that prompted another Teen Mom cast member to join in. Kristina Shirley, who is married to Gary Shirley of Teen Mom OG, said she knows the pain of losing a parent young.

“My heart completely breaks for her,” she wrote. “I lost my mom when I was 16 and will forever cherish the wonderful memories we had. Sending prayers to [Mackenzie] and her family.”

Angie Douthit passed away on Monday night after a long battle with cancer and what Mackenzie told fans were some painful final days. Mackenzie had asked followers for prayers over the weekend, noting that her mother had to be taken to the hospital in pain. Her condition appeared to deteriorate quickly. Douthit took to Instagram on Friday to share that she was set to have two final rounds of radiation and then would be ending treatment. One day later, Douthit announced that she was moving into hospice.

The family announced Angie’s passing in a post to her Instagram account, showing a picture of her crossing a finish line. The post shared Bible verses and an announcement of her passing.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race. Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories,” the post read.

Angie’s cancer battle had been featured prominently on Teen Mom OG, including an episode in August where viewers saw Angie telling Mackenzie that doctors have given her six months to live.