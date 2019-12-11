Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle With Her Latest Puma Campaign

Lauren London is keeping the legacy of her late boyfriend, rapper Nipsey Hussle, alive with her latest campaign for Puma.

According to E! News, the Games People Play actress recently shared the visuals from her collaboration with Puma, where she worked with the fashion house on a campaign titled “Forever Strong.” In a new promotional video, London is seen rocking a bob haircut as she walks around the streets of Los Angeles. The scenery in the video is reminiscent of the streets where Hussle did most of his outreach and humanitarian efforts before he passed away. London shared in her posts on Instagram that she acted as a creative director for the campaign.

As she is walking, London is heard reciting a poem, which was credited to Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith.

“The pain is a light. Pain is insight,” she says in a touching voice-over. “The body hurts but the spirit grows.”

London received an outpour of support for her campaign when she released some of the visuals on her Instagram page. At the time of writing, the video received more than 1 million views and more than 20,o00 comments from London’s fans.

“This is beyond beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Wow. Beautiful. Strong. Powerful. Chills,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“I could see Nip right next to you, I’m literally in tears,” a third fan said.

Puma also released a statement after the video and photos for the campaign were released. The fashion house shared that they were excited to work with London as she moves forward in her career. The company also said that the collaboration was to “signify the continuation of her marathon alongside Puma.”

London and Hussle began dating in 2014 and were together when the “Racks In The Middle” rapper was allegedly shot to death by Eric Holder outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles. The Grammy nominee left behind two children, Emani, 8 and Kross, 3, when he died back in March.

Since his untimely death, London has ensured that the legacy of her soulmate lives on. The actress has shared multiple photos and videos on her social media, documenting their time together. London also recognized Hussle on Instagram after it was announced that he was nominated for three Grammy awards for 2020. Hussle is currently nominated for Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Rap Song. His nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance was for “Higher,” which also featured DJ Khaled and John Legend.