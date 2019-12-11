If You’re Sick Of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Song, Try The Marilyn Manson Mashup Instead

Titled 'All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People,' the mashup breaths new light into a Christmas classic.

It’s been a Christmas staple since 1994 that many people associate with the advent of the festive season. As soon as Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hits the airwaves, it signifies that the countdown has begun.

For others, the song is annoying and irritating — especially if heard repeatedly over the festive season. However, as NME points out, there may be an alternative that appeals to those that are sick of hearing the Carey classic.

A new version of “All I Want For Christmas” has gone viral, thanks to a creative mashup involving a very unlikely, albeit unofficial pairing — Mariah Carey and Marilyn Manson. Titled “All I Want for Christmas is the Beautiful People,” the tune was posted to YouTube on December 8 and has already garnered more than 658,000 likes.

The mashup sees Carey’s holiday classic mixed together with Manson’s 1996 recording, “The Beautiful People.” Starting out, the clip features Manson’s song heavily, though the Christmas bells synonymous with Carey’s song can be heard underneath. Eventually, the tune segues into Carey’s and the familiar lyrics are then heard in place of “The Beautiful People.”

Many people and fans of both singers took to the comments section to voice their opinion of the mashup.

“When you misspell ‘Dear Satan’ instead of ‘Dear Santa’ on your letter,” one person commented.

“When you’re metal but still want to have a nice Christmas,” another wrote.

Bill McClintock, who was the person who originally mixed the two songs together and is renowned for mashups such as this, declared that he would “have my 6th graders perform it just like this for the concert.”

Many other people commented on how the mashup was completely wrong — but in an entirely good way. They also hoped that the song would get some airtime on the radio during the holidays.

While this new version of the Mariah classic might be entertaining, it has a long way to go in order to surpass the original. As NME points out, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has sold over 15 million copies in the U.S. and is considered the biggest-selling Christmas song there.

Neither performers have publicly commented on the unlikely mashup. However, Carey previously took to her Instagram account to express the fact that the holiday season is already here. She has also detailed that her hit song would be released this year and would include previously unseen footage in the video clip.