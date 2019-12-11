Anastasiya Kvitko Gets On Her Kees In A Teeny Red Bikini & Silver Visor

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has dropped jaws yet again after posting a series of three photos where she posed in the tiniest of red bikinis.

Fans of the Instagram star, who currently boasts 10.2 million followers on the social media site, will recognize the ensemble from an Instagram story she posted earlier this week, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

The bikini top was a halter style, and seemed slightly too small for the stunner, giving way to the tiniest glimpse of underboob as a result. Anastasiya coupled the bikini top with a pair of matching red bottoms and a trendy silver Fendi visor.

Fortunately for fans, however, the pictures managed to show off more of the look than was previously seen in the Instagram story.

The three shots showed off the bikini bottom in particular. The side straps — which were a three-string style to match the top — clung to the bombshell’s hips. The back featured a thong cut, leaving little of the model’s famously peachy posterior to the imagination.

The setting for the triple-pic post was on a luxurious yacht in Miami. Anastasiya sat in the bow of the boat, perched on some beige seat cushions. Behind her was the crystalline blue ocean and a beautiful grey and pink sky.

In the first photo, Anastasiya posed by propping herself up on her knees. One hand stabilized herself on an adjacent seat cushion, while the other rested at the nape of her neck. She arched her back ever-so-slightly to further accentuate the curve of her derriere, and her newly blond locks were side-swept and cascaded down her shoulder in beachy waves.

In the second picture, Anastasiya turned around and lowered herself so that she was almost lying, stomach down, on the cushions. She looked out over the Miami skyline, flaunting her perky posterior to the camera all the while.

Last but not least, the final picture showed Anastasiya standing overlooking the water. With her back to the camera, she playfully tugged at her bikini bottoms in a way that surely will drive fans wild.

The upload quickly earned over 68,000 likes and around 1,000 comments in just a few hours.

“Wow breathtaking,” raved one fan, using both the heart-eye face and fire emoji.

“My favorite,” added a second, with a plethora of cat-faced heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely perfect,” gushed a third, adding a number of black hearts.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” proclaimed a fourth, along with a purple heart.

The blond beauty is known for her steamy bikini pictures and floored fans just yesterday with another one. As covered by The Inquisitr, the stunner wore a zebra-print number that expertly flattered her killer body.