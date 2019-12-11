Kim Kardashian Defends Her Family After Receiving Backlash For Not Greeting Caitlyn Jenner On ‘I’m A Celeb’

Kim Kardashian recently shared her views on why none of the Kardashian/Jenners were involved in greeting Caitlyn Jenner after her I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here sendoff.

The former Olympian was one of the latest celebrities to be voted off of the British competition show. After her exit, many of her fans were wondering why none of her famous children and stepchildren were there to greet her, which has been the standard on the show since it premiered in 2002, according to Hollywood Life. Some fans even went so far as to comment under several of the famous family’s posts to show their support for Caitlyn.

Kim decided to step in and share her side of the ordeal after a fan direct messaged Caitlyn’s son, Brandon. The singer screenshotted the exchange with the social media user and shared that he felt the family wasn’t contacted to greet Caitlyn in order to create a “storyline” for his dad. He also said that, by showing them missing from the greeting, “the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn.” Later on, Kim tweeted that she agrees.

“Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners,” Kim tweeted.

While Kim shared her side, her followers weren’t buying her excuse. Many commenters shared their views on the matter under her tweet. Some said that the KKW Beauty CEO could’ve expressed her support for her former stepfather on social media. They also expressed their disbelief that none of the I’m A Celeb producers reached out to the famous family.

“Would the show have to ask Kim to tweet a supporting message too?” one user asked.

“Oh come on! You expect us to believe this? They would ask everyone’s family on the show except hers,” another user tweeted.

Loading...

An insider recently spoke to HL and said that none of the Kardashian/Jenners ever wanted Caitlyn to feel as if they didn’t support her. Upon her arrival back to Los Angeles, the family was planning a welcome-home celebration for Caitlyn, which is why they opted not to send a care package.

Although none of her children greeted her when she was eliminated on Friday, December 6, Caitlyn’s youngest children did make her voyage back to the U.S. a welcoming occasion. The former E! star recently posted a photo on her Instagram page of her living room, which was decorated with balloons. Her daughters, Kendall and Kylie, celebrated their dad with pink, gold, and white balloons. The celebrity sisters also had balloons that spelled out “welcome home” for Caitlyn.