Tyra Banks Sizzles In Neon Green Crop Top And Form-Fitting Skirt

Model-turned-entrepreneur Tyra Banks recently surprised her 6.6 million Instagram followers with a bold neon look that highlighted her curvaceous figure. The picture was an advertisement for a paid partnership that Tyra had with the fashion brand Nine West.

In the snap, Tyra rocked a matching neon green crop top and skirt combination. The crop top had a straight neckline that flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, although she toned down the look by layering on a silver puffer jacket on top. The skirt was a high-waisted fit and clung to her curves. The form-fitting piece was knee-length, although there was a detail on one side that pulled the hem a few inches higher for an asymmetrical look.

Rather than opting for heels, Tyra got creative with the accessories and paired the chic ensemble with green sneakers and a snakeskin bag with a chain handle for an edgy vibe.

The picture was taken in front of a simple textured fabric backdrop, allowing the outfit to truly shine. Tyra had one hand on her hip as she posed for the camera, and her hair tumbled down her chest in soft waves. Her style had some major volume at the roots, and her makeup was done in neutral tones that highlighted her natural beauty.

In the caption of the post, Tyra shared a bit more about Nine West’s focus for the holiday season, and the way the brand was all about celebrating women. She posed a question to her followers, encouraging them to engage in the comments section.

Tyra’s fans loved the bold look, and the post received over 51,300 likes within just eight hours. Many of her fans took her advice and opted to leave their thoughts in the comments section, some responding to the question she posed in the caption and others simply showering the model and America’s Next Top Model creator with praise.

“Fiercely beautiful,” one follower commented.

“I’m convinced tyra doesn’t age,” another fan added.

“Yes! This is giving me life right now,” one follower said.

Another fan couldn’t find enough kind things to say about the model, and commented “I love you Tyra you are beautiful an example of a woman and a great model I love you.”

Though this outfit was relatively modest, Tyra isn’t afraid to get a bit more scandalous with her red carpet attire. Just last month, the model attended the American Influencer Awards in a sizzling hot ensemble. As The Inquisitr reported, Tyra rocked a black lace bra underneath a graphic printed blazer for a smoking hot look.