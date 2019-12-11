‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Katheryn Winnick Reveals That She Would Love To Be In The Netflix Spinoff Series

While unlikely, considering 'Vikings: Valhalla' will be set some 100 years after the events currently unfolding in 'Vikings,' Katheryn Winnick would love to be involved in the new series.

The sixth and final season of History Channel’s Vikings is currently airing. Fans are both happy to see what happens regarding their favorite characters and also sad that the popular historical drama series will be ending soon. However, spinoff Vikings: Valhalla is currently in development by Netflix, so viewers will still have something to look forward to after the current show concludes.

While the new series will be set approximately 100 years after the events currently unfolding in Vikings, there is one star from the original show who would love to be included in the new one, according to People.

Katheryn Winnick, who plays the famous shieldmaiden, Lagertha, in the History Channel series would love to appear in the Netflix version.

“I would love to be involved,” Winnick said.

“I don’t know if it’s coming back and just being a part, either as an actor or a director or something like that, or just coming in and having a pint with my crew members, whatever it is, it’s my family back there.”

While Lagertha is human, in the Viking sagas on which her story is based, there is some suggestion that the shieldmaiden could be a representation of the Valkyries. These famed women came down from Valhalla during battles and selected men on the battleground who would accompany them back to Odin’s great hall. There, they would feast and train for an event called Ragnarok, in which the gods would fight against each other — this is often referred to as the Norse end times. So, if Lagertha were to become a Valkyrie by the end of Vikings, the potential is there that she could appear in Vikings: Valhalla. However, there has been no official confirmation of that by either network.

In addition, Winnick will be directing Episode 8 of this season of Vikings. This could lead to the possibility of directing in the new series. However, once again, this has not been officially confirmed, so viewers will have to stay tuned for more information.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Winnick also took some mementos from her time on the set of Vikings. Along with her character’s iconic sword, shield, and armor, the actor also took a very special drinking horn that Lagertha had used throughout the show.

Season 6 of Vikings is currently airing every Wednesday night on History Channel. As yet, no premiere date has been announced for Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla.