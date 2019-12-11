Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Sizzles In Skimpy Blue Thong Bikini

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.2 million Instagram followers with yet another sizzling update showcasing her toned physique. The picture Sara shared flaunted her incredible body, and also paid tribute to her home state of Oregon.

In the snap, Sara wasn’t the main focal point. She was standing towards the bottom of the frame in a skimpy blue bikini, but most of the picture frame was filled with breathtaking natural scenery. The model stood on a collection of rocks studded along a stream, and large rock formations stretched towards the sky around her. A small waterfall cascaded down between two of the moss-covered rock formations, and the overall image captured an unbelievable section of Oregon’s beauty.

Since the picture wasn’t closely cropped around Sara, many of the details of the swimsuit weren’t visible, but fans could still see enough of the blond bombshell. She faced away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere in the thong bikini bottoms. The top she wore was a simple triangle-style bikini top that showcased plenty of skin. Sara pointed one foot, posing so that her curves were emphasized, and ran her hands through her blond locks as she gazed at the natural beauty around her.

Sara made sure to tag the photographer in the caption, and though she didn’t specify exactly where the photo was taken, she did include her home state in the geotag.

Sara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 30,400 likes within just five hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the stunning Instagram update.

“Wow perfect natural beauty,” one Instagram user commented, followed by a string of emoji.

Another admirer was captivated by the water in the photo, and flirtatiously added, “I’d jump in that water with ya.”

Loading...

“You shoot in the most beautiful places,” a third fan said.

Many of Sara’s followers complimented her on her ability to select stunning locations for her updates, and one of them remarked that she “[finds] the best waterfalls to take pics in front of,” adding that the scenery was “gorgeous.”

Sara isn’t afraid to share silly snaps with her followers either, as her most recent Instagram update demonstrated. As The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a picture of herself getting all covered in suds while standing in her outdoor shower. Though she wore a red one-piece swimsuit with a neckline that flaunted some major cleavage, she pursed her lips in a playful expression and had her hair up in a soapy tangle. Her cabin — decorated as a Christmas tree — was visible in the background of the smoking-hot shot.