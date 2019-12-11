Cardi B Explains Her Decision To Take Offset Back After His Cheating In ‘Vogue’ Cover Story

Cardi B further explains why she took her husband Offset back after he cheated on her during their marriage.

The “She Bad” rapper recently graced the cover of American Vogue with her and Offset’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. In the cover story, Cardi discussed her career, her music and her controversial marriage to Offset. The Grammy winner said that, when she first learned of his cheating, she had to find a way to forgive Offset. She also said that “everyone has issues” and both she and Offset decided that they both needed to pray for their marriage to heal. She said that the couple also advised help from outside religious leaders to pray for them as well.

“We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world,” Cardi said.

Cardi also said that she and Offset had to remember to put each other first in their marriage. The 27-year-old superstar also said that, for her, Offset’s infidelity was bigger than him entertaining other women.

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she continued. “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

Cardi also discussed how her fans were upset with her for deciding to work on her marriage. She said that “a lot of people were mad at me,” for deciding not to walk away from the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. Cardi said that many of her fans were telling her to stay away from Offset, though she knew deep down that she wasn’t happy without her husband. She also mentioned that the couple’s marriage is “real life sh-t” and, though she disappointed her fans, she knew she wanted to resolve the marriage.

Cardi and Offset revived their marriage back in February after briefly splitting up in December 2018. The couple has seemed to be on great terms ever since, and have collaborated on songs like “Clout” together. The couple did, however, face a small bump in their marriage recently. Rapper Tekashi 6x9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, recently posted a screenshot of Offset allegedly direct messaging her from his personal account. However, Cardi took to her Instagram page to confirm that Offset’s account had been hacked and that the couple was in the process of retrieving his password.