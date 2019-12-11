Cara Delevingne’s Ashley Benson Breakup Tweet Happened While She Was Hacked

Fans of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were shocked at first when it appeared that the couple had called it quits via a tweet on the model’s Twitter account that said the two had broken up. However, eagle-eyed Twitter users soon noticed that the account was sharing strange posts, like a sexually explicit one about Ashley, one urging fans to follow Cara on a private account, and another about giving away iPhones. All of these tweets were quickly deleted, and, according to E! News, Cara’s account was hacked.

The tweetstorm happened on December 9, when a post from Cara’s Twitter account simply read, “Me and Ashley broke up.”

According to screenshots from fans, this post was followed up with multiple tweets that followers soon believed were written by a hacker.

“I think I’m turning straight,” one message said. Cara is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I just made a private account on Instagram, @caradprivate following the first 1000 people that follow,” the tweet read, followed by pink heart emoji. “I’ll be posting exclusive content!”

“Giving away 1000 free iPhone 11 Pro’s!!! I love my fans so much. Just go to this site and complete the steps,” wrote the hacker, posting a link.

The hacker also reportedly replied to a Justin Bieber tweet asking how many days were left in the year.

Neither Cara nor Ashley has publicly reacted to the tweets at the time of publication.

According to Insider, the pair first met in April 2018 on the set of the movie Her Smell. During the summer of 2018, they left a trail of their coupling both on Instagram and in real life. For one, they posted their first selfie together. They were also photographed holding hands and cozying up together, which included several paparazzi shots of Cara kissing Ashley’s neck.

After a whirlwind year that included matching tattoos and more sweet photographs together, they seemingly confirmed their relationship in June 2019, when Cara posted a scene from Her Smell on her Instagram. In the clip, the two made out in character, but their onscreen romance translated into a real-life relationship. That same month, the two reportedly moved in together.

Also in June, at the TREVORLive gala in New York City, Cara publicly thanked Ashley in a romantic speech, revealing that the Pretty Little Liars actress showed her genuine love and taught her how to accept it in a relationship.

Most recently, on December 5, Ashley Instagrammed a nude picture of herself from a photo shoot, and Cara gushed over her girlfriend in the comments section.