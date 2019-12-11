Here Are The Props ‘Vikings’ Star Katheryn Winnick Took From The Set After Season 6 Concluded

Katheryn Winnick says she took many iconic items from on the set of 'Vikings.'

History Channel’s Vikings has just commenced its sixth and final season. While fans are both excited to see how this season unfolds and sad to see it finally end, the same can be said for the cast and crew involved. When Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha, recently spoke to People, she discussed just how hard it was to let go of the series. However, she did take some souvenirs with her so that she could always remember her time on Vikings.

“I got Lagertha’s sword,” Winnick revealed.

“It’s a good one. Also, her very first armor. It’s the very first one, is done by Calvin, who’s a close friend of mine in Ireland. He’s such a great brother craftsman and just to have her armor, her battlefield outfit.”

While these are pretty impressive items to score from on the set of the historical drama series, it appears that Winnick took even more items. As fans will know, Lagertha is a fierce Viking shieldmaiden and a sword is a part of her very makeup. Along with that and her armor, the other iconic item would have to be her blue shield, which she took as well. She considers it one of her most “prized possessions” and even had everyone sign it before it came home with her.

History Channel

Still, it doesn’t stop there. Winnick also admitted taking one more item that she claimed as her own.

“And also this incredible horn that has Lagertha’s journey throughout the whole thing. And it took over a hundred hours to make. It’s a beautiful horn.”

Lagertha was set to retire in Season 6 of Vikings. Already, she has fought in many great battles. Now, as her son is grown and she has his grandchildren to tend to while Torvi (Georgia Hirst) and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) deal with issues in Kattegat, it seemed like Lagertha would fade from the limelight.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the trailer for Episode 3 reveals that the aging shieldmaiden will likely be forced out of retirement early. While the character was hoping to settle into life as a farmer, it appears that trouble is never far behind and, as is the Viking way, she will likely have to fight her way out of the situation.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 11, at 9 p.m.