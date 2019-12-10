Cosplay Model Erica Fett Sizzles In Sheer Red Lingerie

The cosplayer looked stunning in her revealing lingerie.

On Tuesday, December 10, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the stunner kneeling on the floor in a white-walled room with a door in the blurred background. The 31-year-old sizzled in a sheer, red, off-the shoulder bra and a pair of matching underwear. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a full view of Erica’s impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram influencer accessorized the sultry look with earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

The brunette bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, cool toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

Throughout the photoshoot, Erica changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, the model sat with her back arched, as she gazed seductively into the camera. She altered her position for the following photo by tilting her head and turning her body to face forward.

In the caption, the social media star requested fans to let her know which of the two pictures they preferred. She also noted that the full set of explicit photos, that presumably do not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines, are available on the adult website OnlyFans.

Many of Erica’s admirers, however, stated that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image from the photo set.

“Why do you make us choose?!?!?!?!?! I can’t decide,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Both but your smile in the first kills me @erica.fett,” added a different devotee.

“@erica.fett how the heck does one make such a decision,” said another commenter.

“It’s so hard to choose but I’ll go for number 2. Great composition, and of course stunning Erica as usual,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The expert cosplayer graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Erica has a tendency to post racy pictures of herself on social media. Earlier this week, the beauty drove fans wild by uploading an Instagram photo, in which she wore a plunging, floral patterned dress. That picture has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.