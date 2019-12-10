Simone Biles Engagement Speculation Swirls After Instagram Snap With Beau Stacey Ervin Jr.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has her social media fans buzzing over her latest Instagram post. In a new photo that she shared late Tuesday afternoon, she wrote a sweet, mushy caption about her boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. This caption has many wondering if the two might have just gotten engaged.

The photo that Simone shared shows her smiling as she cozies up to Stacey. She has her arms wrapped around his waist and he has one arm around her shoulders, pulling her in close to him. He is smiling at her and the couple looks as if they are about to kiss or perhaps just did kiss.

Simone’s caption with this photo is simple but just intriguing enough to prompt a fair amount of speculation among her followers. The gymnast noted that she is very excited to love Stacey for a very long time, and that wording sparked some questions from fans.

Stacey and Simone recently spent some fun-filled days together in Belize, but it isn’t clear whether this photo is from that trip, is brand-new, or is from another time. In any case, it definitely showcases how crazy these two are for one another, and fans were quick to show their love for it.

In just the first 30 minutes after Simone initially shared this sweet photo, more than 26,000 of her 3.7 million fans had already liked it. Comments quickly piled up as well and it looks like there was a common theme among those notes.

“Dropping hints??” questioned one of Simone’s followers.

“I think he must have popped the question!!” wrote another fan of the adorable couple.

“I know his proposal is gonna be epic!” proclaimed someone else.

“Engaged? If so congratulations!!!!!!!!” exclaimed another suspicious, but clearly excited, Instagram fan.

Loading...

There was plenty of heart emoji sprinkled throughout the comments section and people couldn’t help but point out how cute and adorable Simone and Stacey are together.

This is hardly the first time that Simone and Stacey have posted sweet, mushy captions about one another on Instagram. However, some of the Olympic champion’s fans thought the tone and wording seemed to be hinting at exciting news in this latest post.

As Your Tango previously pointed out, the couple has been dating since 2017. They had met one another several years before that, becoming good friends before things turned romantic.

If Stacey hasn’t popped the question yet, it certainly would seem that this relationship is headed in that direction. So far, it doesn’t appear that Simone has chimed in with responses to any of the posts speculating about an engagement though. For now, anxious fans will be keeping a close eye on her Instagram page to see if she reveals any big announcements soon.