Latina Model Yovanna Ventura Exposes Bra Under Tight Black Leather Jumper In Stunning New Shot

Model Yovanna Ventura is serving up another incredibly sexy look for her fans on her popular Instagram page. As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Ventura is never one to shy away from flaunting her killer figure for the camera while clad in some of the sexiest outfits on the planet. So far, the beauty has racked up a following of over 5 million on Instagram alone, and that number continues to rise with each and every social media share.

In the smoking hot new photo that was shared on her page, Ventura let it all hang out. The model could be seen exiting a red vehicle while staring into the camera with a serious look on her face. She wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high bun with a few loose strands falling around her face. The stunner accentuated her beautiful facial features with a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss.

She also showed off her keen fashion sense in an all-black ensemble. The sexy leather jumper hugged the model’s curves and showed off her gorgeous figure as she wore the top two buttons undone, exposing her black bra underneath. Her trim waist was also on display in the image with a tight belt that cinched in the middle. The model completed her night-out look with a black purse with a gold chain and a gold necklace.

The photo has only been live on her page for a few minutes but it’s already racking up a ton of traffic for the black-haired beauty with over 7,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Some of Ventura’s fans commented on the hot new shot to ask her where she got her outfit, while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more simply chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Hopping out the lambo truck #boss,” one follower commented on the smoking hot new photo.

Loading...

“You’re so very cute,” another social media user raved, adding a red heart emoji.

“Hey hot stuff,” a third Instagrammer raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that dropped jaws in another revealing outfit, that time striking a pose in the shower. In the gorgeous photo, the stunner left little to the imagination in a tight green tank top, black tights, and sky-high heels. Fans also gave the image their stamp of approval with over 56,000 likes and hundreds of comments.