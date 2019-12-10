‘Game Of Thrones’: Kristofer Hivju Wants To See A Tormund And Brienne Spinoff Series

The 'Game of Thrones' spinoff would be a rom-com set at Castle Black, according to Kristofer Hivju.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) laid eyes on Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) in Season 6 of HBO’s Game of Thrones, fans were mesmerized. Now, it appears that the actor who plays Tormund would like to see this pair star in a spinoff series, according to Fandom.

When Tormund first saw Brienne as she arrived at Castle Black, the wilding was instantly captivated. It didn’t take long for his aggressive flirting to be noticed by Brienne, who responded by keeping her distance. The audience immediately shipped the relationship and not only was the name Tarthbane given to the pair but the famous meme suggesting that people should find someone who looks at them the way in which Tormund looks at Brienne was born.

Their love affair was ill-fated, though. In the final season of Game of Thrones, Tormund went all out to appeal to Brienne and gain her love. However, Brienne had her sights set firmly on Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and once Tormund realized this, he backed down just as all gentlemen should. Brienne then went on to have a fling with Jaime, who eventually left her for his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey).

This means that Brienne is single once more and Hivju suggests that a spinoff series involving Tormund and Brienne at Castle Black would be an excellent idea.

“I’m up for it,” Hivju said when questioned about the possibility during an event in London which celebrated the DVD release of Game of Thrones.

And, it appears that Hivju has actually thought long and hard about the concept. He would like the series to be a rom-com set at Castle Black and would involve the pair “trying to run it together.” He also suggested that each episode could run for 19 minutes, placing it firmly into sitcom territory rather than epic fantasy.

While there has been no official suggestion that such a spinoff series could be developed by HBO, it is certainly something fans would be eager to get behind. And, considering that Tormund is good friends with Jon Snow (Kit Harington), it would also be the perfect opportunity to bring back another fan-favorite character. In addition, Harington has recently been nominated for a Golden Globe award, so it would also be timely to include the popular star if such an endeavor were to be developed by HBO.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe called House of the Dragon. As yet, no premiere date for this new series has been announced.