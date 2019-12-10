Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Sultry Curves In Sheer Crop Top & Skintight Pants

Megan Thee Stallion flaunted her favorite assets in her most recent post on Instagram, sharing a series of three images in a see-through plaid ensemble that showed off her ample curves and derrière.

In the first photo, the rapper glanced away from the camera and let her fit figure do the talking as she stood in front of a palm tree and blue and orange walls. Her long-sleeved crop top and matching pants were a mix of mustard yellow, red, green and brown hues, the olive shade particularly popping due to the green tree in the back.

The top was sheer, and her black bra underneath took center stage as she puffed her chest out for the photo. She wore thigh-high suede black boots, also holding a navy blue and white patterned Christian Dior purse positioned between her legs, with a gold “D” embellishment hanging down from the bag.

The 24-year-old “Big Ole Freak” rapper stood straight and from the side, her back slightly arched to show off the curve of her booty. Her jewelry glistened as she rocked two bracelets on one wrist and a watch on the other. She also wore two iced-out rings on her fingers.

Megan’s hair fell in waves down her back, tucked behind one ear. Her makeup was artfully applied, her inky lashes thick and feathery. Her pout was painted with pink gloss, her skin flawless with only the tiniest hint of bronzer.

In the second photo, Megan had her back to the camera and looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare. This position gave her 7.2 million Instagram followers the perfect view of her backend, which she flaunted boldly. The pattern of the lime green accents in her plaid attire only served to emphasize her curves.

The third picture was a much more close-up image than the last two and featured the rapper leaning against a white luxury car with a huge grill. The portrait shot not only gave fans a better look at her outfit, but it also zoomed in on her jewels, too. Her high-waisted pants rested right on her navel and showed a peek of her ever-present belly button ring. In the close-up, her jewelry glittered in the light, showing off a diamond-encrusted watch and a sparkly silver bracelet.

Megan’s Instagram followers loved the three-part series. The images scored more than 665,000 likes and racked up 7,130 comments at the time of this writing.