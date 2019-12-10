Bri Teresi Poses With Television In Lacy Black Lingerie: ‘Anything Good On TV?’

Bri Teresi turned her fans on with a new post on Instagram on Tuesday. In a four-part series, the model rocked a black, lacy one-piece as she posed with an old-school television.

In the four images, Bri sprawled out in front of a big, brown, chunky television on the floor circa the 1960s. The carpet underneath hear was a brown floral pattern, while the wall behind her included cream-colored panels. The model wore a black lingerie look with lacy bra cups. The cups were incredibly low-cut, exposing her ample cleavage on all sides.

The center of the one-piece included a lace cutout that offered a view of Bri’s flat tummy. In addition, the lower half consisted of only a sheer fabric lined with black polka dots, leaving very little to the imagination. The one-piece also featured high-cut sides that put her curves and hourglass figure on display, as well as her long, lean legs.

Bri opted to skip the accessories with this sultry outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, slightly pink blush, brown eyeshadow, shaped eyebrows, black eye liner, bright highlighter, and a light pink gloss on her plump lips. Her long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell down one shoulder in sleek strands.

In the first photo, Bri slightly crossed one leg over the other, which emphasized her shapely thighs. In the second image, the straps of the lingerie slid off her shoulders, putting Bri at risk of a wardrobe malfunction. She twisted her torso slightly and gazed at the camera with her lips parted.

The third and fourth photos showed Bri laying on her side and propping herself up on one arm. She tugged at the lower half of her one-piece playfully to expose more skin. Bri stretched her legs out, further elongating them. In one image, she stared at the camera, while in the other, she looked down at her lean body.

In the caption, Bri asked fans what they prefer to watch on Netflix.

The post garnered more than 6,000 likes and just over 50 comments in three hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many followers in the comments section left praise for Bri’s flawless physique.

“Wow what a gorgeous and beautiful woman,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“You are so beautiful to me,” another user added.

“You are very pretty I hope you have a wonderful day,” a third person wrote.

This is just the latest sexy photo to be shared on Bri’s feed. Last week, the model showed off her Christmas vibes with a red two-piece set.