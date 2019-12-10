Aussie Bombshell Gabby Epstein Stuns In Dangerously Short, Sequined Mini Dress

Gabby Epstein is showing off yet another one of her gorgeous ensembles on Instagram and her 2.3 million followers are going absolutely wild for the look.

The Aussie bombshell debuted her latest eye-popping outfit on Tuesday in a sizzling quadruple Instagram update that sent temperatures soaring on her page. A tag on the post indicated that the set was taken at the Sydney Harbor Bridge which, along with the stunning sunset, provided a breathtaking background to the model’s most recent social media upload.

Even more eye-catching was Gabby herself, who wowed her millions of fans in a sexy dress from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Gabby sent pulses racing in the dangerously short mini dress that was made of rose gold sequins that shimmered under the leftover glow from the setting sun. The number’s plunging neckline was sure to turn even more heads, as it exposed an ample amount of cleavage and a glimpse at the babe’s flat midsection that proved impossible to be ignored.

The lower half of the blond beauty’s dress was a wrap style and posed the serious threat of a wardrobe malfunction had Gabby not been careful with her posing. It clung to her killer curves in all of the right ways, just barely grazing her upper thigh to offer a glimpse of her long, sculpted legs.

Gabby added even more bling to her ensemble with a pair of large hoop earrings, which she showed off by tying her long, platinum locks back in a sleek ponytail. She was also glammed up with a full face of makeup that included a red lipstick, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were quick to show some love for the latest addition to the social media sensation’s Instagram feed. The series of snaps has already earned over 18,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Gabby’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so pretty,” one person wrote.

Another said she looked “absolutely stunning and flawless.”

Loading...

“You outdid yourself with this dress Gabby. Absolutely gorgeous,” commented a third.

Gabby has been far from shy about flaunting her impressive figure on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her showing even more skin in a cheeky bikini on the beach while petting a horse. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the set of snaps over 93,000 likes.