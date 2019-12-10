Julianne Hough Rocks Black Sports Bra As She Learns To Roller Skate — On All Fours

Julianne Hough is taking baby steps as she learns to skate — or crawl, to be more appropriate.

The former Dancing With The Stars pro took to Instagram to show fans a bit of the preparation behind her upcoming Holidays With The Houghs special on NBC. In the video clip, Hough was learning to roller skate by bending over and using her hands to propel herself and laughing at herself for the very simple start. The video, shot by her brother Derek, showed Julianne cracking up as she essentially crawl-skated across the floor.

“You don’t have to be good to start, but you have to start to begin,” she said as brother laughed in the background. In the caption for the video, Julianne clarified what she was trying to say: “You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.”

The video may look familiar to fans of Dancing With The Stars who were used to seeing Julianne’s preparations for her weekly dances with celebrities. In this week’s Instagram clip, she rocked a black sports bra and black workout pants, though the intensity of her skating lessons didn’t look at high as her dancing preparation.

Those who watch Holidays with the Houghs will likely see Julianne’s skating skills in action, as promotional shots have shown her and Derek together on an ice rink. They will also see Derek stretch his skills a bit, as he told Us Weekly that he has a musical number in the holiday variety special.

“I’m bringing back some magic that I’ve done in the past but in a different way,” he said. “Singing, there’s a song that I sing in the show and I’m playing piano while the dancers do this incredible routine around the piano and on the piano. It’s fun. We bring the nostalgia, the classic, the old-school, the new-school and it’s just a good time.”

As Deadline noted, the siblings will also play to their strengths in the television special, with some musical and choreographed dance performances. There will also be some guest appearances from some of their famous friends, including performances from recording artists. The special will also include comedy sketches and what the outlet described as “surprises” — which could include Julianne’s skating.

Fans who want to see Julianne’s skating skills in action can tune in to Holidays With The Houghs on Monday, December 16, on NBC.