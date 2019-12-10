Camille Kostek Dazzles In Short Silk Dress With Scandalous Back Cutout

Camille Kostek is dropping jaws with another insanely sexy look that was shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow the blond haired beauty on social media know, Kostek is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure in a number of scandalous outfits including bikinis, tight dresses, and even lingerie. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, the smokeshow stunned in another gorgeous look as she walked the red carpet.

In the caption of the image, she told fans that she was so happy to be able to attend the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards and called it a “beautiful night.” The stunner looked all dolled up for the occasion as she struck a pose just in front of the SI logo and a green wall. For her look, she wore her long, blond-dyed locks slicked back in a high ponytail with a few loose curls as the end. She also sported a gorgeous face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Kostek looked over her shoulder and smiled big for the camera while also flaunting her killer figure in a sexy silk green dress that fit her like a glove, hugging all of her curves including her pert derriere. The model’s gorgeous legs took center stage in the photo and the NSFW dress also featured a cutout in the back of the dress, showing her tanned back. She completed the look with a pair of stunning silver earrings.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 8,000 likes and 40-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the shot to let her know that she look stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and simply voiced their thoughts by using emoji instead of words.

“You look so beautiful Camille,” one follower commented on the photo, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Always love seeing you with the SI family,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Ok stoppppp so prettttyy!,” one more gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kostek dropped jaws in another incredibly sexy look, that time rocking a pair of high snakeskin boots and a tight white swimsuit. She completed the look with a loose-fitting sweater on top. Like her most current social media share, the one garnered a ton of attention for the blond bombshell with over 35,000 likes.