Madi Edwards Flaunts Incredibly Small Waist In White Panties: ‘She Always Has My Back’

Australian model Madi Edwards shared a picture of herself on Instagram, and her fans quickly expressed their love for it.

Edwards stood in front of a crisp white bed flanked by two windows and a couple of green plants in the naturally lit image. She wore a tiny cropped spaghetti strap cropped tank top printed with small blue flowers. One strap fell over her shoulder, and she paired the top with tiny lacy white tanga panties that dipped low in the front and rose high on her hip. The pose showed off Edwards’s impossibly small waist and pleasing curves. Also, the top gave followers a glimpse of her cleavage. The model wore her balayage blonde hair in beachy waves that flowed down her back and over one shoulder.

In one hand, Edwards held a Balibody product, and in the other, she held her phone, obscuring much of her face. Edwards is a brand ambassador for Balibody, and she often shares their products and pictures or videos of herself using them with her followers. The model flaunted her gorgeous sunkissed skin, and in the caption, she mentioned how the suntan lotion from the brand always has her back in a bit of a play on words. Her followers expressed their love for the new post, with nearly 5,300 people hitting the “like” button during the first hour it was live. Plus, dozens left uplifting comments for the model who recently moved to Los Angeles. Several followers declared the look fire, and some people also commented on the model’s waist, which looked incredibly small in the photograph.

“That waist tho,” wrote a fan who also included a flame emoji.

Because of her incredibly flat stomach and small waist, at least one fan wondered if Edwards had eaten recently, but in her Instagram story, she shared videos and pictures of herself out to eat sushi in L.A. with friends. In one clip, she even discussed how full she felt.

“One word to describe this picture of you I am lost for words Madi Edwards,” gushed a second nearly speechless follower.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third fan declared.

“Madi Edwards, you are so unbelievably beautiful. You are hands down my favorite IG account that I follow. I hope that doesn’t come off as weird,” a fourth follower replied on the sexy post.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Edwards rocked a silver dress from the brand Pretty Little Thing, which her followers loved.